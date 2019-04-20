Tickets to the opening night of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" are not the only scarce commodity involving the film.

As the Avengers (at least some of them) return to deal with the aftermath of genocide-survivor turned super-villain Thanos having wiped out 50 percent of the universe, the message of the blockbuster movie is one for our times: Resource scarcity and overpopulation are not in the distant future. These are issues of critical importance to the future of the world — today.

Concerns about adequate supplies of freshwater, population booms across the developing world that will require much greater food production, and the broader debate over human-caused climate change in the industrial era that created unprecedented levels of economic growth — but also the potential for human extinction — are all reflected symbolically in the Avengers' concluding storyline.

"Avengers: Endgame" will bring at least some of its many characters together one last time to save the planet, and the culmination to the 10-plus years of storytelling includes an environmental message. Marvel picked a good week, too. Monday is Earth Day.

Thanos' ambitions are due to his own planet, Titan, running out of resources and ultimately being destroyed.

"I think the basic idea is that Thanos feels that humans are destroying the planet (or every planet) and that population control is the only answer. There are many environmentalists who believe this, although I am not sure it is true," said Daniel P. Schrag, an environmental science professor at Harvard University. "It just pushes the problem back another few decades, until population again becomes very large and strains the earth's system."