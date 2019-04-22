After brutal year, Kraft Heinz taps AB InBev's Miguel Patricio to replace CEO Bernardo Hees

Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees will step down on June 30, marking the embattled company's most significant executive shakeup since its formation four years ago.

Hees will be replaced by Miguel Patricio, who worked for two decades at beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev, including as chief marketing officer from 2012 through last year.

Hees leaves at a critical time for Kraft Heinz, which is struggling to boost sales in the slow-growing food industry and facing questions from investors about the business model created by its second-largest shareholder, private equity firm 3G Capital, which focuses heavily on cutting costs, sometimes at the expense of brand investment. Shares of Kraft Heinz, which are down roughly 20 percent this year, rose 2 percent on the news in premarket trading, giving it a market capitalization of $40 billion.

"I bring very different profile [than Hees]," said Patricio, referring in part to his background in marketing. "My profile can help the future. It's not about liking what happened, it's about understanding the future. We need to lead, not follow."

The incoming CEO said his focus will be on improving Kraft Heinz's speed, organic growth, brand building and making the company more consumer focused. He would not comment on what mistakes he believes Kraft Heinz has made, and noted it was "very natural" for Hees to step down after six years on the job, two of which he spent leading Heinz.

In February, Kraft Heinz delivered a trifecta of bad news: It reduced its dividend by 36 percent, wrote down its brands by $15 billion and disclosed an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission into its accounting and procurement practices.

That announcement sent Kraft Heinz's stock careening, wiping $16 billion off its market capitalization in one day. The company's share price is less than half what it was when it was created by 3G and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in 2015 through the merger of H.J. Heinz and Kraft Foods.