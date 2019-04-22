The biggest career risk 'The Reformed Broker' took

The Reformed Broker: The biggest career risk I felt I had to take 26 Mins Ago | 01:26

Josh Brown took a few questions from his Twitter fans during a live CNBC digital show.

One person asked about the most unique risk he ever had to hedge against, and it prompted @ReformedBroker to get personal.

He talked about a career move he felt he had to make about a decade ago. He dropped his Series 7 certification, which was basically his license to trade, to become an investment advisor.

"I just recognized, in the aftermath of the financial crisis, that one business model was going away, and one business model was what the clients really wanted. ... I really had to make a choice," Brown said.

Watch the full live show in the tweet below:

WATCH: Josh Brown: How I explain the stock market vs. the economy