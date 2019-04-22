Treasury yields move higher ahead of home sales data

U.S. government debt prices fell slightly on Monday as investors continue to watch for fresh economic data.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.5722 while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose to 2.9729. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Bond traders could see a quieter day Monday as markets re-open following the Easter break. Existing home sales data for March, due 10.00 a.m. ET, will be in focus for traders.

The Chicago Fed also releases its National Activity Index for March on Monday morning (at 08.30 a.m. ET). An auction of 3 and 6-month bills will take place late morning.