President Donald Trump on Monday railed against Democrats calling for his impeachment after the publication of special counsel Robert Mueller's partially redacted report last week, writing in a post on Twitter that "Only high crimes and misdemeanors can lead to impeachment."
"There were no crimes by me (No Collusion, No Obstruction), so you can't impeach."
Trump tweet
Mueller's report was released to the public on Thursday following the former FBI director's 22-month investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, potential collusion with the Russians by the Trump campaign and Trump's attempts after becoming president to end Mueller's inquiry.