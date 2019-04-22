Trump: Can't impeach somebody who's doing a good job 3:05 PM ET Fri, 4 Jan 2019 | 02:04

The investigation found insufficient evidence to bring an obstruction of justice charge against the president, Mueller wrote, but uncovered several instances in which the president sought to end the probe. Mueller found that those attempts were unsuccessful largely because Trump's subordinates failed to carry out his orders.

Though Mueller did not reach a conclusion on obstruction, the report cited a longstanding Justice Department rule that bans bringing charges against a sitting president, leading some legal experts to conclude the special counsel left the determination to Congress.

Before the report's release, Trump appointee Attorney General William Barr cleared the president of obstruction charges. And the president's attorneys have said the report shows Trump is innocent.

But after viewing the 448-page report, some Democrats revived impeachment talk, including Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee in which impeachment proceedings would begin.

"Some of this would be impeachable," Nadler said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press." Nadler said it would be necessary to have both Barr and Mueller come before the Judiciary Committee.

"Obstruction of justice, if proven, would be impeachable," Nadler said.