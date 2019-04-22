Politics

Trump sues to block subpoena from House Democrats seeking information on his finances

  • President Donald Trump files suit against Democratic House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings on Monday to block a subpoena sent last week seeking information about the president's finances.
  • Trump says in the legal complaint that Democrats have "declared all-out political war" against him, with subpoenas as their "weapon of choice."
  • Last week, the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee subpoenaed an accounting firm that Trump had used to prepare several years of financial statements, according to the lawmakers' document.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters upon departure from the White House in Washington, April 10, 2019.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
President Donald Trump and his business filed suit against Democratic House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings on Monday to block a subpoena sent last week seeking information about the president's finances.

In the complaint filed in Washington, D.C., federal court Monday morning, Trump's lawyers said that Democrats have "declared all-out political war" against him.

"Subpoenas are their weapon of choice," the filing states.

Last week, the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee subpoenaed Mazars, an accounting firm that Trump had used to prepare several years of financial statements, according to the lawmakers' document.

The subpoena requested a slew of financial documents and related materials from Trump, his trust, the Trump Organization, the Trump Corporation, Trump's holdings company, the Trump Foundation and the Trump International Hotel in Washington. Mazars told the committee that it would not be able to comply with demands for those documents without a subpoena, according to Cummings.

Trump's lawyer in the lawsuit, William Consovoy, said in a statement that the attempt by Cummings' committee to "obtain years' worth of confidential information from their accountants lacks any legitimate legislative purpose, is an abuse of power, and is just another example of overreach by the president's political opponents."

The president's counsel, Jay Sekulow, told NBC News: "We will not allow Congressional Presidential harassment to go unanswered."

U.S. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) during a news conference to introduce H.R.1, the 'For the People Act,' on the U.S. Capitol on Friday, January 4, 2019, in Washington, D.C.
Salwan Georges | The Washington Post | Getty Images
Neither the Oversight Committee majority nor the White House immediately responded to CNBC's requests for comment on the lawsuit.

Trump's lawyers argue that Cummings' subpoena lacks a "legitimate legislative purpose," and is therefore an invalid action for a congressional committee to take.

"With this subpoena, the Oversight Committee is instead assuming the powers of the Department of Justice," the complaint says.

"Its goal is to expose plaintiffs' private financial information for the sake of exposure, with the hope that it will turn up something that Democrats can use as a political tool against the president now and in the 2020 election."

The filing goes on to attack the credibility of the subpoena by connecting it to testimony given in February by Trump's former longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

Cohen's damning testimony before the House Oversight Committee on Feb. 27 — in which Trump's former fixer called his ex-boss a "racist," a "cheat" and a "con man" — offered "one of the worst examples of the House Democrats' zeal to attack President Trump under the guise of investigations," Trump's lawyers said.

Cohen, who had previously pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about since-aborted plans to build a Trump Tower building in Moscow, is set to report to federal prison May 6.

A spokeswoman for Cohen's lawyer Lanny Davis, who is also mentioned in Trump's Monday morning court filing as "a political operative for the Democrat party," did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.