Trump sues to block subpoena from House Democrats seeking information on his finances

President Donald Trump and his business filed suit against Democratic House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings on Monday to block a subpoena sent last week seeking information about the president's finances.

In the complaint filed in Washington, D.C., federal court Monday morning, Trump's lawyers said that Democrats have "declared all-out political war" against him.

"Subpoenas are their weapon of choice," the filing states.

Last week, the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee subpoenaed Mazars, an accounting firm that Trump had used to prepare several years of financial statements, according to the lawmakers' document.

The subpoena requested a slew of financial documents and related materials from Trump, his trust, the Trump Organization, the Trump Corporation, Trump's holdings company, the Trump Foundation and the Trump International Hotel in Washington. Mazars told the committee that it would not be able to comply with demands for those documents without a subpoena, according to Cummings.

Trump's lawyer in the lawsuit, William Consovoy, said in a statement that the attempt by Cummings' committee to "obtain years' worth of confidential information from their accountants lacks any legitimate legislative purpose, is an abuse of power, and is just another example of overreach by the president's political opponents."

The president's counsel, Jay Sekulow, told NBC News: "We will not allow Congressional Presidential harassment to go unanswered."