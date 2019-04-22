The US is attacking Huawei and China — without its own 5G strategy

The United States and China are racing to build out high-speed 5G networks, and President Donald Trump doesn't want America to come in second place.

Last week, Trump introduced initiatives to speed up the rollout of new wireless networks across the U.S., saying "the race to 5G is a race America must win." But experts say the U.S. still lacks a clear 5G strategy that goes beyond attacking Huawei, a Chinese tech giant and the world's biggest supplier of telecommunications equipment.

"I think they've been rather leaden-footed in the way they've responded," Nigel Inkster, a former British intelligence official and senior advisor at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, told CNBC's Beyond the Valley. "Firstly by lacking an explicit, government-articulated strategy in relation to 5G which is only now starting to emerge, but also in arguing or shaping the challenge from China and from Huawei solely as an espionage issue."