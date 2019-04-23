The first major analyst calls on Lyft are out and they're bullish: 'Future of human transportation'

The first round of Lyft analyst notes is bullish on the newly public ride-hailing company as brokerages across Wall Street clamor to recommend what one described as "the future of human transportation."

Though each analyst presented a unique interpretation of Lyft's business, most emphasized a large, global marketplace, a short list of competitors and a compelling valuation following early stock underperformance.

The flood of brokerage literature follows a quiet period after Lyft's initial public offering on March 29 when it started trading at $72. Such quiet periods are designed to prevent underwriters and investment banks from using potentially confidential information commenting on a security.

The security has since pulled back and closed Monday at $60.94, down more than 15% from its IPO price. The stock rose more than 2% in premarket trading Tuesday following the barrage of bullish notes.

Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju, who initiated coverage with an outperform rating and $95 price target, told clients not to worry about short-term stock moves and focus on the company's strong fundamentals.

"Lyft offers the consumer for the first time in history the option to rent transportation capacity on an as-needed basis," Ju wrote. "As Lyft's stated goal is to offer that Transportation as a Service platform, the addressable market of $1.2 trillion in US transportation spend does seem appropriate over the longer term."

Piper Jaffray gave a bold title to its note, calling the company a "vehicle for change in the future of human transportation."

Here's a wrap of all the major analyst opinions.