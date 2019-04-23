Brexit

Brexit talks resume as May's leadership comes under renewed pressure

  • Theresa May has won another six months to sort out Brexit.
  • Several options, including her own resignation, remain firmly on the table.
  • Disgruntled members of her own party are looking at ways to replace her.
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - APRIL 10: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives ahead of a European Council meeting on Brexit at The Europa Building, The European Parliament on April 10, 2019 in Brussels, Belgium. Theresa May formally presents her case to the European Union for a short delay to Brexit until 30 June 2019. The other EU leaders will then then discuss how to respond at a dinner without her. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
Thierry Monasse | Getty Images News | Getty Images
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - APRIL 10: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives ahead of a European Council meeting on Brexit at The Europa Building, The European Parliament on April 10, 2019 in Brussels, Belgium. Theresa May formally presents her case to the European Union for a short delay to Brexit until 30 June 2019. The other EU leaders will then then discuss how to respond at a dinner without her. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

Brexit talks between the U.K. government and the main opposition Labour party have resumed after lawmakers returned to work following the Easter break.

A spokesperson for U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May told reporters Tuesday that the talks will "require compromise on both sides."

Asked if the government could agree retaining a customs union wit the EU to secure a deal with Labour, the spokesman said: "You know the prime minister's position with regard to the importance of being able to do trade deals."

A customs union is an agreement that allows partaking countries to set common external tariffs, allowing goods to travel freely between those countries. The draft proposal between the U.K. and EU does not include a customs union as supporters of Brexit say it prevents the right to strike fresh trade deals.

Earlier this month, May agreed another new Brexit date with EU leaders. It delays the U.K.'s departure until October 31, 2019.

Where did Brexit come from?
Where did Brexit come from?   

But her leadership status is once again under scrutiny after a lawmaker from her own Conservative Party told BBC Radio that she should step down.

"The only way we're going to break this impasse properly is if we have fresh leadership of the Conservative Party," Nigel Evans said Tuesday.

May withstood a leadership challenge from within her party back in December and under current rules cannot face another similar vote for at least 12 months.

However, opponents could reportedly attempt to rewrite party rules in a bid to replace her with a more vocal supporter of Brexit.

The 1922 Committee of Conservative backbench MPS (members of parliament) — an influential group of pro-Brexit lawmakers within the ruling party — are expected to meet on Tuesday afternoon to discuss what steps can be taken to remove May.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
GBP/USD
---
FTSE
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...