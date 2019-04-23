Brexit talks resume as May's leadership comes under renewed pressure

Brexit talks between the U.K. government and the main opposition Labour party have resumed after lawmakers returned to work following the Easter break.

A spokesperson for U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May told reporters Tuesday that the talks will "require compromise on both sides."

Asked if the government could agree retaining a customs union wit the EU to secure a deal with Labour, the spokesman said: "You know the prime minister's position with regard to the importance of being able to do trade deals."

A customs union is an agreement that allows partaking countries to set common external tariffs, allowing goods to travel freely between those countries. The draft proposal between the U.K. and EU does not include a customs union as supporters of Brexit say it prevents the right to strike fresh trade deals.

Earlier this month, May agreed another new Brexit date with EU leaders. It delays the U.K.'s departure until October 31, 2019.