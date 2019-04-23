China says its economic growth is improving, but analysts warn it still needs stimulus

China's claim of stronger-than-expected economic growth in the first part of this year may be tempting policymakers to pare back stimulus. Analysts say that would be a mistake.

The world's second-largest economy expanded 6.4% in the first quarter from the same period in 2018, the government announced last week, slightly beating analyst predictions. An array of policies, including encouraging banks to make more loans, put in place last year as the economy took a hit from the U.S.-China trade war have been credited with helping boost activity.

But pronouncements since last week's GDP figure, including after a meeting of the Communist Party's powerful politburo, indicate that officials see the growth outlook improving, feeding speculation of a rethink in how much of a boost the economy may need.

A politburo statement issued Monday and reported by the official Xinhua news agency emphasized the economy's strong start to the year but appeared to express concern about financial and real-estate markets. It said those sectors should be closely monitored for possible risks, suggesting worries about possible overheating.

Mainland Chinese equity markets fell Monday on concerns stimulus could be reduced.

"The slight change in tone is understandable due to the rapid build-up of debt and a potential irrational exuberance in stock markets and big cities' property markets," economists at Japanese investment bank Nomura said in a note Monday regarding the politburo statement.

Chinese stocks have been on a tear in 2019 after recording their worst performance in a decade in 2018. The benchmark Shanghai index is up about 29% so far in 2019 after losing almost 25% last year.

But, Nomura cautioned, China's growth recovery is "not solid yet" and growth could falter again.

"We believe the pace of monetary easing will slow, but it is still too early to withdraw monetary easing measures despite the limited monetary policy scope," they said.