China warns its citizens against traveling to Sri Lanka after bombings

China's embassy in Sri Lanka has warned Chinese nationals not to travel to Sri Lanka in the near term.

The warning comes two days after a spate of bombings on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka killed 290 people and wounded more than 500 others.

The U.S. State Department on Sunday issued an advisory that Americans should "exercise increased caution" in Sri Lanka. "Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Sri Lanka," said the advisory, which cited tourist locations, markets, hotels, clubs and restaurants among possible targets.

