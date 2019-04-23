Five crucial money mistakes rich people never make

When the stock market drops — as we saw in December, when major indexes all dropped at least 8.7% — you have to know what you are doing or you can get burned. If you don't have time to spend a few hours a day tracking the market, the cost of a good financial advisor is well worth the investment.

Ivory Johnson, founder of Delancey Wealth Management in Washington, D.C., said most wealthy people don't try to manage their money themselves — they hire financial planners, CPAs and attorneys to protect their assets and reduce their risks.

And when are risks the highest? When markets start taking investors on a roller-coaster ride.

"When investors are stressed, the odds of making a bad decision increase," he said. "Wealthy people mitigate that stress by having good advisors."

While some may balk at paying a fee, the returns on that money will, most years, be well above that amount. During the bad years, your advisor can help you mitigate your losses to preserve your wealth for the long haul.