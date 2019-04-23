Lockheed Martin jumps 7% after earnings top expectations and it raises 2019 forecast

Lockheed Martin delivered first-quarter earnings on Tuesday that were far above what Wall Street anticipated from the world's largest defense contractor.

The company also updated its forecast for 2019 financial results, with earnings anticipated between $20.05 a share and $20.35 a share – up from a range of $19.15 a share to $19.45 share. Expected full year revenue was also increased, now estimated to total between $58.3 billion and $56.8 billion – up from $55.8 billion to $57.3 billion.

Lockheed saw first-quarter earnings of $5.99 a share, an increase of 49% compared to the same period last year.

Shares of Lockheed Martin jumped as much as 7.1% in premarket trading after the results, up from Monday's close of $315.26 a share.