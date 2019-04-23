Markets are underplaying the risk of the UK government imploding, strategist says

Investors are underestimating the potential for the U.K. government to "implode," resulting in a snap general election, a senior foreign exchange strategist told CNBC.

Sterling volatility has fallen sharply in recent weeks after Brussels and Westminster agreed to delay Britain's departure date by up to six months, removing any immediate risks of a no-deal Brexit. Such an eventuality would have hit the pound by as much as 10%, according to Jeremy Stretch, the head of G-10 currency strategy at CIBC.

Consequently, bets against the pound — known as short-selling — have pared to nine-month lows, but analysts still remain bearish on the outlook for sterling in all Brexit eventualities. The pound has gained nearly 2% on the dollar since the turn of the year but it started this week below $1.30 as the British parliament returned from its Easter break.

Stretch pointed to a lack of substantive progress in negotiating the stalemate between the Conservative government and the opposition Labour Party as driving this caution.

"Ongoing political uncertainty raises the prospect of a perpetuation of precautionary saving (at the expense of spending) and postponement in business investment, impacting underlying growth potential," Stretch said

"The risk of the Brexit process extending towards October 31 risks taking the Bank of England out of the equation in 2019, underlining that for now, ongoing Brexit paralysis favors significant sterling impetus proving to be delayed, if not yet derailed."

Stretch suggested that a negotiated exit remains the most likely outcome, and although the timing of such an event remains unclear, the tail risks of a hard Brexit remain modest.