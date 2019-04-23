It wouldn't be much of a stretch to call this year's New York International Auto Show "electrifying," not when you consider that more than 40 vehicles using some form of electric power are on display at the Jacob Javits convention center.

That includes not only conventional hybrids like the Toyota Prius, but a long list of more advanced technologies, including plug-in hybrids and pure battery-electric vehicles. And automakers as diverse as Ford, Hyundai and Daimler AG announced plans to roll out dozens more of those plug-based models over the next several years.

"The industry is going through tremendous change, and there's no better example of that than the number of electrified vehicles now coming to market," said Mark Schienberg, head of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, the trade group that organizes the annual show in New York that runs through Sunday.