'I'm not a UBI guy': Paul Krugman says money could be better spent on more targeted programs

Nobel-winning economist Paul Krugman says he is "not a UBI guy."

He says universal basic income is not politically feasible because it would either cost too much or be an inadequate social program. "It's a lot money," he says.

Instead, he believes money would be better spent on targeted programs that "focus on people with real needs" such as universal health care and child care.

He also discusses the difficult problem of geographic income inequality and how "redistribution" has become a dirty word in American politics.

Watch the video above to hear more from Paul Krugman on UBI.

