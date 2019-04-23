Not a millionaire? Pay for expert financial advice the same way you pay for Netflix

Want to get your financial house in order? There's a monthly subscription service for that.

The same payment model that you use to cover Netflix and Spotify each month has arrived to the world of financial advice.

Charles Schwab recently announced it would start charging investors in its Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium service a one-time $300 fee for financial planning and a $30 monthly subscription.

Participating clients have access to a certified financial planner who can give them ongoing advice. Investors can then view and update their plan online as their goals shift.