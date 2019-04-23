Snap to report first-quarter earnings after the bell

Snap, the maker of Snapchat, is expected to report its first-quarter earnings after bell on Tuesday. Investors will be looking for signs that last quarter's user growth was no fluke.

Here's what analysts expect:

Loss per share: 12 cents forecast by Refinitiv

12 cents forecast by Refinitiv Revenue: $306 million forecast by Refinitiv

$306 million forecast by Refinitiv Global daily active users (DAUs): 187.22 million forecast by FactSet

187.22 million forecast by FactSet ARPU: $1.62 forecast by FactSet

Last quarter, Snap delivered a pleasant surprise to investors when it showed renewed growth after its user based had begun to shrink in 2018. Now, investors will be looking for signs that last quarter was no fluke.

Snap's share price is up more than 100% year-to-date after a fast start in 2019. Besides re-surging user growth, Snap has announced a new gaming platform, new original shows, an ad network and more augmented reality features.

Snap competitor Twitter had a strong earnings report earlier in the day on Tuesday, with better-than-expected earnings and user growth sending the stock up more than 15%.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

