Tobacco company Philip Morris starts life insurance firm that offers discounts to smokers who quit

Philip Morris International, the tobacco company that sells Marlboro cigarettes, is getting into the life insurance business.
Called Reviti, the wholly owned subsidiary will initially sell life insurance in the U.K. with plans to expand into more markets overseas. Smokers will receive discounts if they stop, quit or switch to a possibly less carcinogenic product, like Philip Morris' vaping devices.
On average, people who switch to e-cigarettes will receive a 2.5% discount on premiums, people who switch to Philip Morris' heated tobacco product iQOS for three months will receive a 25% discount, and people who quit smoking for at least a year will receive a 50% discount, the company said. Premiums for a 20-year-old nonsmoker run about $6.47 (£5) for a life insurance policy that pays $194,125 (£150,000). The same premium would buy a $77,650 (£60,000 pounds) policy for a 40-year-old nonsmoker.