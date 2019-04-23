Ukraine faces up to reality after political novice wins landslide

With his background in comedy and acting, Zelensky knows how to woo an audience and the 41-year-old has certainly used social media to good effect in his election campaigning. This has enabled him to attract young voters who are disaffected with the political establishment in Ukraine.

Older voters too are fed up at a lack of progress on tackling corruption, analysts note, and they view Zelensky, different from the norm with his informal approach, as a breath of fresh air.

Introducing himself on his website, Zelensky (or "Ze" as he is known) said his goal is to "make people happier in Ukraine. I want to see joyful faces around." A pre-election program on his website, while lacking specifics, also gives clues on what we could see from Zelensky now he's president-elect.

Suggesting a digital push, Zelensky's program states that he wants to see a Ukraine "where you can open an business in an hour, get a passport in 15 minutes, and vote in elections — in one second, on the Internet."

The comedian also alludes to wanting to boost employment, provide housing for young families, tackle corruption and nepotism, and improve wages and pensions.

His first task as president would be to empower the people through referendums "and other forms of direct democracy," he notes. He adds that he wants to improve justice and equality in Ukraine and has gone so far that he wants to remove parliamentary immunity from prosecution and would reform the judicial system.

Despite critics saying that Zelensky's plans could prove tricky, it's been noted that he has surrounded himself with experienced advisors who are now expected to take ministerial posts.

Last week, former Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk (who could be in the running for the post of foreign minister) said that if Zelensky won the election, his team will not include officials or ministers from Poroshenko's administration, signaling a clear break from the past.

Zelensky has promised to break the power of oligarchs in Ukraine. But his own relationship with self-exiled, controversial oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, who owns the TV channel that Zelensky's productions are broadcast on, has also come under scrutiny. For his part, Zelensky said last week that anyone who breaks the laws, including Kolomoisky, would be put behind bars.