Apple CEO Tim Cook is speaking at the TIME 100 Summit around 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday in New York City.

He's expected to discuss innovation and leadership with former TIME Editor Nancy Gibbs. His appearance comes a week after Apple settled in court with chipmaker Qualcomm. The ending of the lengthy legal battle may allow Apple to move forward with iPhones equipped with 5G modems, which TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said could happen in 2020.

