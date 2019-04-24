Chevron may have to sweeten offer for Anadarko after rival Occidental bid

Energy giant Chevron may have to sweeten its $33 billion offer for Anadarko Petroleum after fellow driller Occidental Petroleum put a higher bid on the table, analysts say.

Occidental is offering Anadarko shareholders $76 per share in cash and stock, in a deal valued at $57 billion first reported by CNBC. Earlier this month, Anadarko agreed to sell its business to Chevron for $65 per share, also in cash and stock.

"This sets up a virtually unprecedented scenario in the E&P industry: a genuine, outright bidding war," said Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov. He noted that none of the last three oil and gas megamergers over the last 15 years have sparked hostile bids.

"To put the point even more strongly, Occidental is going head-to-head against a supermajor four times its size," he said.