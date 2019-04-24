Five of YouTube's biggest markets in the world are in Asia

Alphabet's video platform YouTube has "extraordinary momentum" in Asia Pacific, both in terms of the number of users and how frequently they use the service, according to a senior executive.
Five of YouTube's biggest markets globally, based on how long users spend watching videos on the site, are in Asia Pacific, Ajay Vidyasagar, Asia Pacific regional director at YouTube, said Wednesday. Those countries, in alphabetical order, are India, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand and Vietnam.
"All of them (have) year-on-year growth levels that are very high double digits, or, in some cases, triple digits annual growth," Vidyasagar told CNBC's Nancy Hungerford at the APOS conference in Bali, Indonesia. "Mobile consumption, actually, really started showing up as a game-changer from this region."
Asia is home to some of the largest smartphone markets in the world, including India and Indonesia. Moreover, the development of high-speed mobile internet connections have also made video content more accessible to users than in the past, where most people watched television instead.