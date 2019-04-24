With April coming to a close, some investors are already starting to trot out the old Wall Street adage "Sell in May and go away."

The idea is that gains are generally worse in the summer months versus the rest of the year.

But if history is any guide, it's probably best not to sell everything.

Case in point: consumer staples.

Since 1990, it has been the most consistently positive sector from May through October, according to a CNBC analysis of Kensho, a machine-learning tool used by Wall Street banks and hedge funds to analyze trading scenarios.

Consumer staples have posted an average return of more than 4% and traded higher 79% of the time during the summer months over the past three decades.