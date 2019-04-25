Apple recalls some power adapters that 'create a risk of electrical shock'

Apple on Thursday announced a recall of some AC wall adapters that were sold in Hong Kong, Singapore and the United Kingdom because they may "break and create a risk of electrical shock," the company said. Customers who own them are asked to stop using them immediately, following six "incidents" Apple knows about.

Apple included the wall plugs with some of its iOS and Mac products in the aforementioned locations and sold them between 2003 and 2010. The plug was also included in Apple's World Travel Adapter Kit, which was sold worldwide. Customers can identify if their device is among those recalled by looking at the inside of the white adapter. Just unplug it first.

Apple said that affected devices have "no letters on the inside slot where it attaches to the main power adapter."

This is what the bad unit looks like: