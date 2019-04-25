Apple recalls some power adapters that 'create a risk of electrical shock'

Tech

Apple on Thursday announced a recall of some AC wall adapters that were sold in Hong Kong, Singapore and the United Kingdom because they may "break and create a risk of electrical shock," the company said. Customers who own them are asked to stop using them immediately, following six "incidents" Apple knows about.

Apple included the wall plugs with some of its iOS and Mac products in the aforementioned locations and sold them between 2003 and 2010. The plug was also included in Apple's World Travel Adapter Kit, which was sold worldwide. Customers can identify if their device is among those recalled by looking at the inside of the white adapter. Just unplug it first.

Apple said that affected devices have "no letters on the inside slot where it attaches to the main power adapter."

This is what the bad unit looks like:

This adapter is being recalled.
Apple
This adapter is being recalled.

This is what a safe unit looks like:

This adapter is not being recalled.
Apple
This adapter is not being recalled.

If you have a bad unit, you can use Apple's website to initiate the exchange process to get a new one.

The Chinese Consumers Association has come down hard on Apple in the past. The association asked Apple to investigate reports of iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s phones shutting down in 2016, for example, before Apple began a voluntary battery replacement program.

This is not the first recall of its type. In 2016, Apple recalled 895,000 AC adapter kits.

