Economists downgrade GDP forecasts for South Korea after disappointing first-quarter data

Several economists, including one from U.S. banking giant J.P. Morgan, have downgraded their 2019 growth forecasts for South Korea, after an official estimate showed the north Asian economy unexpectedly shrank in the first quarter.

The country's central bank, the Bank of Korea, surprised investors and analysts on Thursday by announcing that the economy contracted by 0.3% on a quarterly basis in the period from January to March this year. None of the economists polled by Reuters had foreseen a contraction.

Compared to a year ago, the South Korean economy grew by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the central bank's advance estimate. That's below the 2.5% expansion that the Reuters poll had projected.

The disappointing economic performance in the first quarter led at least three economists to revise downward their annual growth forecasts for South Korea.