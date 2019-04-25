Here are the picks in the 2019 CNBC Stock Draft

CNBC's 2019 Stock Draft kicks off on "Power Lunch" Thursday.

Ex-NFL star Nick Lowery, last year's winner, is defending his title against nine other teams. In 2018, her wrested the prize away from from "Mr. Wonderful," Kevin O'Leary, with his picks of Amazon, Goldman Sachs, and Advanced Micro Devices. His stocks ended the challenge up 37 percent.

This year, competitors will chose from a list of 61 investments, including Apple, JP Morgan and Lyft. They will make one pick per round, for three rounds.

The contest begins with the closing prices on Thursday and ends with the closing prices on Jan. 31, 2020, the Friday before the Super Bowl. The winner is determined by the average percentage change of all three selections.

Here is the draft order, chosen randomly last week:

Tim Seymour (Seymour Alpha) Jarvis Green (The Green Machine) Bethenny Frankel (Team YES) Nick Lowery (Nick the Kick's Pix) Bobby Flay (Bobby's Bulls) Maria Ho (Blue Chip Leaders) Noah Syndergaard (Thor's Hammer) Kevin O'Leary (Mr. Wonderful) Oz Pearlman (Oz Knows) Beardstown Ladies

The first two rounds will be televised live on "Power Lunch" and you can catch the third and final round at 3 p.m. ET via a live stream on CNBC.com and Facebook Live.

Here is a live round-up of Thursday's picks: