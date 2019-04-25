Here are the picks in the 2019 CNBC Stock Draft

2019 CNBC Stock Draft

  • CNBC's 2019 Stock Draft kicks off on "Power Lunch" Thursday.
  • Ex-NFL star Nick Lowery, last year's winner, is defending his title against nine other teams
Scott Mlyn | CNBC
CNBC's 2019 Stock Draft kicks off on "Power Lunch" Thursday.

Ex-NFL star Nick Lowery, last year's winner, is defending his title against nine other teams. In 2018, her wrested the prize away from from "Mr. Wonderful," Kevin O'Leary, with his picks of Amazon, Goldman Sachs, and Advanced Micro Devices. His stocks ended the challenge up 37 percent.

This year, competitors will chose from a list of 61 investments, including Apple, JP Morgan and Lyft. They will make one pick per round, for three rounds.

The contest begins with the closing prices on Thursday and ends with the closing prices on Jan. 31, 2020, the Friday before the Super Bowl. The winner is determined by the average percentage change of all three selections.

Here is the draft order, chosen randomly last week:

  1. Tim Seymour (Seymour Alpha)
  2. Jarvis Green (The Green Machine)
  3. Bethenny Frankel (Team YES)
  4. Nick Lowery (Nick the Kick's Pix)
  5. Bobby Flay (Bobby's Bulls)
  6. Maria Ho (Blue Chip Leaders)
  7. Noah Syndergaard (Thor's Hammer)
  8. Kevin O'Leary (Mr. Wonderful)
  9. Oz Pearlman (Oz Knows)
  10. Beardstown Ladies

The first two rounds will be televised live on "Power Lunch" and you can catch the third and final round at 3 p.m. ET via a live stream on CNBC.com and Facebook Live.

Here is a live round-up of Thursday's picks:

General Electric

First to pick was Tim Seymour, who is no stranger to investing. As CIO of Seymour Asset Management, he has over 22 years of experience in the business. He chose General Electric.

"This is one of those picks that is hard to love," he said. "This is a debt and balance sheet clean up story."

GE was down 2.5% on Thursday and is down 35.52 percent from a year ago.

"This was the hardest decision of my life," said Seymour.

Constellation Brands

Jarvis Green, former National Football League player, made the second pick of the day, which is Constellation Brands.

"They are growing and they have huge profits for revenue," Green said. "I think the alcohol part of is going to be a winner and the cannabis and CBD part of it as the technology grows will catch up."

The stock is up a whooping 32% year to date.

Boeing

Entrepreneur & Reality TV Star Bethenny Frankel chose Boeing.

The company has been under pressure since it had to ground its 737 Max aircraft.

"They've had some issues but everybody loves a comeback," she said.

The stock is up 18.83% year to date.

CNBC Mad Money host called the choice a good one.

"My only problem is … this thing has run. So you may be later than you think without a trade deal," Cramer said.

