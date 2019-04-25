If you have been wait-listed at your dream college, it may be time to cut bait

If your child's dream college has put her on the waitlist, be aware that she's running out of time to commit to a school.

High school seniors hoping to start college in the fall should have found out whether they were accepted or not by this spring.

Generally, they have until May 1st to select a school that has accepted them and submit a deposit, signaling their decision to attend.

Wait-listed applicants have neither been outright rejected by a college, nor have they been extended a formal offer of admission.

Instead, they may be considered for a seat, depending on whether there's sufficient space for them in the entering class, as well as other factors.