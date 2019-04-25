Health and Science

Shares of Bausch Health, formerly Valeant, rise 3% on FDA approval of psoriasis treatment

  • Bausch Health, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, said Thursday that it and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its DUOBRII lotion to treat plaque psoriasis.
A worker demonstrates a Bausch vial filling machine during the International Pharmaceutical Expo (Interphex) in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Interphex is a pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device development and manufacturing event offering access to new business trends and strategies. Photographer: Timothy Fadek/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
"With today's approval of DUOBRII, patients suffering from plaque psoriasis now have an innovative topical treatment option that uniquely combines two well-known ingredients, halobetasol propionate and tazarotene, with established safety profiles, into a single lotion featuring dual mechanisms of action," Bill Humphries, president Ortho Dermatologics, said in a statement.

