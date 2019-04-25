Texas exports, boosted by oil, rise 3 times faster than the US increase, outshining California

Robust demand for Texas oil and gas in the first two months of 2019 pushed the state's export activity into high gear: triple the national rate and contrasting with a slight decline by California.

The Lone Star State's exports totaled more than $50.9 billion in the January-February period of 2019, increasing 9% from a year earlier, according to WISERTrade, a trade research firm. For California, total international sales dipped 1% to $28.1 billion in the two months compared with national export growth of 2.6% to $260 billion in the period.

Texas represented nearly 20% of all U.S. exports in the January-February period while California accounted for about 11%. California has seen its share of total U.S. exports fall in recent years while Texas has been growing its share due mainly to the new oil boom.

"Two-thirds of the U.S. increase in exports over these last two months have come from Texas," said Michael Cox, a former chief economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and an executive in residence at Southern Methodist University. "And 99.4% of that is oil and gas."

Oil and gas exports from Texas rose 45% in value in the first two months of 2019, and petroleum and coal products grew by 5%. One laggard was agricultural products, which fell about 22%, reflecting a drop in oilseeds, grains and other farm-related products.