Trump welcomes Joe Biden to the 'nasty' 2020 race by insulting his intelligence

President Donald Trump on Thursday tweeted a snarky welcome to Joe Biden, after the former vice president officially joined the 2020 race.

"Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe," Trump said in a tweet.

"I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign," Trump added sarcastically.

Less than three hours earlier, Biden announced on Twitter that he was running for president with a video that attacked Trump directly.

That video highlighted Trump's much-criticized remark that there were "very fine people on both sides" of a white nationalist rally and counterprotest in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017. One counterprotester was killed in the conflict.

Before Biden announced his candidacy, Trump had tweeted a video mocking him over a series of reports of women describing inappropriate contact from the former vice president of President Barack Obama.

"WELCOME BACK JOE!" Trump tweeted on April 4, accompanied by a doctored parody video.

Biden had responded at the time with a tweet of his own: "I see that you are on the job and presidential, as always."

Before Trump's tweet Thursday morning, the Republican National Committee responded to Biden's announcement dismissively.

"Joe Biden has been running for president and losing since the '80s. 2020 won't be any different," RNC Communications Director Michael Ahrens said in a statement. "We don't need eight more years of Biden. Just ask President Obama, who isn't even endorsing his right-hand man."﻿