UBS profits drop 27% in first quarter on 'challenging market conditions'

UBS reported a 27% fall in net profit for its first quarter, compared to the same period the year before, with the Swiss bank citing challenging market conditions.

Net income for the first quarter came in at $1.1 billion, versus $848 million expected in a Reuters poll of analysts. However, this was lower than the $1.57 billion reported this time last year in what was a strong quarter for the bank.

Here are the other key highlights of the first quarter of 2019:

Operating income of $7.2 billion, versus $8.2 billion a year ago.

Return on tangible equity of 9.8%, versus 13.5% a year ago.

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13%, versus 13.1% a year ago.

"The first quarter of 2019 was characterized by challenging market conditions, which improved towards the end of the quarter and into April," Sergio Ermotti, the group's chief executive officer, said in a statement.

The bank's wealth management division and its investment banking unit saw much lower operating profits than in the first quarter of 2018. The former registered an operating profit of $873 million, versus $1.1 billion a year ago.

In investment banking, operating income fell to $221 million from $619 million a year ago. UBS said this was caused by the challenging trading environment, mainly in Europe and Asia.

Despite a tough start in 2019, UBS expects economic growth and market performance to recover and stabilize in the coming months. "We are likely to benefit from this environment ... Higher invested assets are expected to lead to an increase in recurring revenues in Global Wealth Management and Asset Management, compared with the first quarter of 2019," the bank said in a statement.

Media reports have suggested this week that UBS is in talks with the asset management division of Deutsche Bank about a potential merger.