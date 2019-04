Investors are tracking earnings, with bond traders weighing up whether the Federal Reserve could perhaps return to a more hawkish stance if conditions look to be improving for large businesses in the country.

They will also keep an eye on data with jobless claims and durable goods out at 8:30 a.m. ET and housing vacancies due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

In terms of auctions, the U.S. Treasury is set to sell $32 billion in seven-year notes Thursday, $50 billion in four-week bills and $35 billion in eight-week bills.