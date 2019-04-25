Watch: 2019 CNBC Stock Draft

[The stream is slated to start at 2:00PM ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Ten celebrities, athletes and investors compete in a stock-picking competition.

This year's participants include New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard, celebrity chef Bobby Flay, Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary, reality TV star Bethenny Frankel, 2018 Stock Draft champion Nick Lowery, former Kansas City Chiefs kicker, and more. Each team will make 3 selections from a preset list of 60 stocks and investments. The team whose picks perform the best from the close on April 25, 2019 to the close on Friday January 31, 2020 will be the winner.

