Profitability will not 'magically return to the Tesla story,' analyst says in downgrade

Wedbush lowered its rating of Tesla shares to neutral from outperform on Thursday after the company reported a first quarter loss that was far worse than Wall Street expected.

"In our 20 years of covering tech stocks on the Street we view this quarter as one of top debacles we have ever seen while Musk & Co. in an episode out of the Twilight Zone act as if demand and profitability will magically return to the Tesla story," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a note to investors.

"The demand story at Tesla is quickly changing and the company has unfortunately not adjusted to an evolving [electric vehicle] landscape (especially in the US) with the well thought out marketing and distribution logistics needed to manage this difficult and complex hand holding process for customers, employees, and investors," Ives added.

Additionally, Wedbush lowered its price target on Tesla to $275 a share from $365 a share, a nearly 25% cut. The new target implies 6.3 percent upside from Wednesday's close.

Tesla's stock fell 1% in premarket trading from Wednesday's close of $258.66 a share.