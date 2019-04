Your first trade for Thursday, April 25

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Occidental Petroleum.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Biogen.

Chris Verrone was a buyer of Ford.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Xilinx.

Trader disclosure: Pete is long calls AAL, AMD, AMRN, ASHR, BABA, CSCO, CVE, DVN, ECA, FCX, FXI, GDX, INTC, JD, JEF, KNX, LPL, MRVL, NLSN, OIH, ORCL, OXY, PAGS, QEP, QQQ, UAL, XLNX, XME XOP. Pete is long stock AAPL, ABBV, BAC, DIS, FB, FUL, GM, GOOS, HAL, IBM, INTC, KMI, KO, LEN, LULU, LUV, LVS, MPC, MRK, MSFT, NFLX, PEP, PFE, QCOM, TGT, TPX, UPS, UPWK, USB, XOM. Pete owns puts GE. Tim Seymour is long AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, AMZA, ACB, APC, APH, BA, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CGC, CLF, CMG, CNTTF, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DPZ, DVYE, DYME, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF,GTII, GWPH, HAL, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KHRNF, KRO, KSHB, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPEL, MPX, MRMD, NKE, OGI, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, STZ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XRT, YNDX, 700. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY, TSLA. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim is on the advisory board of Green Organic Dutchman, Heaven, Kushco, Dionymed, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Canndescent. Verrone is long BAC, SFIX, MITK, ZNGA, TWTR, BHC, HES, CCJ, TTM. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.