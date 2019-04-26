Activists pressuring Bed Bath & Beyond detail plan 'to stem the tide of value destruction'

The trio of activist investors pushing for changes at Bed Bath & Beyond on Friday unveiled a detailed case for why shareholders should elect their slate of board nominees, portraying current leadership as inept and unable to keep up in an evolving consumer landscape.

In over 150 pages, the team of Legion Partners, Macellum Capital Management and Ancora Advisors faulted CEO Steven Temares for more than a decade of underperformance, critiqued the company's "stale retail perspective" at the mercy of e-commerce giant Amazon and billed its own host of board nominees as experienced industry experts.

The presentation represents the latest in a string of barbs between the activist triad and Bed Bath & Beyond, which has defended its business practices and announced an overhaul of its board earlier this week.

The home-goods retailer said Monday that, in response to shareholder feedback, five of its current directors will step down and be replaced with independent directors. The new board, the company said Monday, will reflect "significant diversity" and have an average tenure of less than four years.

"The Company has had multiple discussions with members of the Activist Group ... and has invited them to participate in the Board transformation process and to offer their ideas for business and operational improvement," Bed Bath & Beyond said Monday. "To date, the Activist Group has declined this invitation, but the Company remains open to engaging in constructive dialogue with them."

The activists say the company's announced board shake-up is "too little too late" and fails to replace Temares, seen by the investors as an important hurdle to unlocking shareholder value. Ancora, Legion and Macellum spent several pages of their report attacking the CEO for presiding over 15 years of unimpressive equity and operational performance, "stagnant" same-store sales and a record of "gross overcompensation."

"Historical performance demonstrates Bed Bath & Beyond's Board and management have failed shareholders," the investors wrote Friday. "We believe Bed Bath has enormous potential under new leadership — our goal is to reinvigorate Bed Bath and restore a winning culture."

The company's shares are down more than 70% over the last five years, but rallied 1.4% in premarket trading Friday following the release of the activists' plan.