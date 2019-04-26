American Airlines shares drop after mixed results, sees higher fuel costs ahead

American Airlines reported first-quarter earnings Friday as the industry copes with the ongoing grounding of Boeing's 737 Max jets.

American Airlines shares fell more than 3% before the market's open.

Here's what the airline reported, versus average analysts estimates compiled by Refinitiv:

Adjusted earnings: 52 cents vs 51 cents per share forecast

Revenue: $10.58 billion vs $10.59 billion forecast

The carrier cut its 2019 earnings forecast, saying it expects a hit to pretax earnings of $350 million after it canceled thousands of flights in the first quarter due to the Max groundings. American also expects 2019 adjusted profit to be between $4 and $6 per share.

American raised its fiscal year 2019 fuel cost guidance by $650 million due to higher oil prices.

American has grounded its 24 Boeing 737 Max jets through August after the anti-stall software was identified as problematic in two fatal crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia. American has had to cancel about 115 flights per day, roughly 1.5% of its total capacity per day in the summer.

The carrier cut its revenue guidance in April, but didn't provide estimates of the exact financial impact the grounding will have at that time.

American said that first-quarter net income rose to $185 million, or 41 cents per share, from $159 million, or 34 cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding items, American earned 52 cents a share, topping analyst estimates by a penny.

Revenue rose 1.8% to $10.58 billion from $10.4 billion a year earlier, slightly missing analyst estimates.

"As we look forward to 2020 and beyond, we anticipate that our free cash flow production will increase significantly as our historic fleet replacement program winds down. We are very bullish on our future and focused on creating value for our shareholders," said Chairman and CEO Doug Parker.

It's unclear when the Max, which has been grounded since mid-March, will return. Boeing has stopped all deliveries and cut production by 20%, and said it's completed 96 flights totaling over 159 hours of air time with the new Max software fix.

Southwest on Thursday reported that the Max groundings, as well as the U.S. government shutdown and some maintenance issues, collectively cost the airline more than $200 million in revenue.