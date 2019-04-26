Elon Musk and SEC reach agreement over Tesla CEO's use of Twitter

As technology companies move into consumer finance, Wall Street banks face the dilemma of beating them or joining them.Financeread more
Uber's top shareholders stand to gain billions of dollars from the company's expected IPO next month.Technologyread more
Neither the Saudi energy minister nor OPEC's chief discussed oil prices with President Donald Trump, sources told the Wall Street Journal.Energyread more
Amazon is providing more detail on its investments in video and music programming that are offered as an incentive to its Prime members.Tech Driversread more
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to emphasize that the Fed is patient and will hold interest rates steady.Market Insiderread more
uBiome, a health-tech start-up, just got searched by the FBI as part of an ongoing investigation.Technologyread more
GDP for the first quarter was the best start to a year since 2015.Economyread more
Ford's big gains after its first-quarter earnings led the 116-year-old automaker to pass the market capitalization of Elon Musk's struggling electric-car maker Tesla. The...CNBC Global CFO Councilread more
Wu-Tang Clan member RZA said Friday that he "would love" to get back the hip-hop group's single-copy album, "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin," which was ordered forfeited to the...Business Newsread more
For investors who believe the rally is just the decade-long bull run's last hurrah, here's how to play safe when the market gets choppy again.Investingread more
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reached an agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission over his use of Twitter, according to an amended filing in U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York.
The SEC sued Musk last year, alleging he made fraudulent statements on the social media platform. On Aug. 7, Musk tweeted that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private at $420 per share.
The two parties originally settled the charges in September, but the SEC later sued Musk saying he violated the terms of that agreement. Musk was supposed to seek approval before tweeting material information about Tesla, but the SEC asserted that Musk never sought clearance for any tweet.
The Tesla chief had also agreed to pay a civil penalty of $20 million and forfeit his role as chairman of the board for at least three years.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.