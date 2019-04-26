Markets

European markets seen mixed as investors monitor earnings; Deutsche Bank beats expectations

  • The FTSE 100 is seen 2 points higher at 7,436, the CAC is expected to open 7 points lower at 5,550, while the DAX is poised to start 14 points lower at 12,268, according to IG.
  • Deutsche Bank reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter net profit on Friday, less than 24 hours after abandoning merger talks with Commerzbank.

European stocks are set to open mixed Friday morning, as market participants prepared for another flurry of corporate earnings.

Market focus is largely attuned to corporate results, with investors set to closely monitor more earnings reports.

Germany's flagship lender posted 201 million euros ($223 million) in net income for the first three months of the year. That marked a 67% rise from the same period a year ago and beat the 29 million euros figure given by Reuters in an analyst poll.

WPP, RBS and Renault are among some of the other European companies set to release their latest quarterly figures Friday morning.

On the data front, France is set to publish consumer confidence figures for April shortly before the opening bell. U.K. finance mortgage approvals data for March will be released at around 9:30 a.m. London time.

