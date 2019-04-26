Exxon Mobil earnings: 55 cents a share, vs 69 cents EPS expected

Exxon Mobil quarterly earnings and revenue that missed analysts' expectations on Friday.

Here's how the company did compared with what Wall Street expected:

Earnings: 55 cents per share vs. 69 cents per share forecast by Refinitiv

Revenue: $63.63 billion vs. $64.82 billion forecast by Refinitiv

Analysts will be on watch to see if Exxon can continue to increase its oil and natural gas production after the energy giant broke a streak of declining output last quarter. Wall Street thinks Exxon will report that it pumped just over 4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, according to StreetAccount.

Last month, Exxon announced plans to hike oil and gas production from the Permian Basin by 80 percent, with a goal of pumping 1 million boe per day as soon as 2024. The Permian is the top U.S. shale oil region, stretching across western Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

Exxon's refining operations have also been in focus. In recent quarters, a heavy slate of refinery maintenance has weighed on profits in the downstream segment, which processes oil into fuels like gasoline and diesel. Management warned last quarter that will likely continue in first-quarter results.

On Wednesday, Exxon raised its quarterly dividend by 5 cents to 87 cents per share.

