Here's an easy way to see everything you've ever bought from Amazon

Amazon has a neat feature that lets you see, in spreadsheet form, a list of everything you've ever purchased on the site. It's a useful tool if you want to go back in time to re-order something you bought years ago, to see how much you paid for something, or to see when and where an item was shipped.

Amazon's Order History tool, which provides all of this information, can also be used to see all of the returns you've made and the refunds you've received. Also, you can sort by date, so you can split up orders by year, month, or just between specific days.