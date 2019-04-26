Tech Guide

Here's an easy way to see everything you've ever bought from Amazon

  • Amazon has a tool that lets you see everything you've ever ordered.
  • You can see what you paid for an item, when you ordered it, the vendor you purchased from and what payment method you used.
  • You can also see returns and refunds by running a similar report.

Amazon has a neat feature that lets you see, in spreadsheet form, a list of everything you've ever purchased on the site. It's a useful tool if you want to go back in time to re-order something you bought years ago, to see how much you paid for something, or to see when and where an item was shipped.

Amazon's Order History tool, which provides all of this information, can also be used to see all of the returns you've made and the refunds you've received. Also, you can sort by date, so you can split up orders by year, month, or just between specific days.

  • Go to Amazon.com and log in to your account.
  • Tap "Account & Lists" on the top-right.
  • Choose "Download order reports" under the "Ordering and shopping preferences" section.
  • Select a report type: Items is default and shows all shipments, but use the drop-down to switch to refunds or returns.
  • Select a start and end date.
  • Tap "Request report."

Amazon will begin processing your report. It should only take a couple of seconds, but might take longer if you're trying to process everything you've ever ordered and you use Amazon a lot. The report failed twice when I tried to download everything at once, so it's easier (and quicker) to download reports one or two years at a time.

When it's finished, Amazon will email you a link to a spreadsheet that you can download. Open it to see your orders, by date, and information like who you ordered from, how much you paid, what payment method you used, where you sent the product and more.

