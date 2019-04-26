Investors brace for a roller-coaster week ahead with Fed decision and Apple, Alphabet earnings

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to emphasize the Fed will continue to be patient and hold back from raising interest rates, but there is a risk the Fed could inject some volatility into markets in the week ahead.

The Fed meets Tuesday and Wednesday, in a week heavy with earnings news and some key economic reports. Friday's employment report tops the list of data releases, but there is also PCE inflation Monday and monthly vehicle sales Wednesday. There are more than 150 S&P 500 companies reporting earnings, including Apple, Alphabet and drug majors Merck and Pfizer.

"I don't think the Fed is going to signal any big change in its policy stance next week. If anything, they will talk about how the economy is showing signs of improvement and therefore, it is appropriate to remain patient and see how things evolve," said Mark Cabana, head of short U.S. rate strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Fed officials are sure to discuss Friday's surprisingly strong report of 3.2% economic growth in the first quarter, much better than the 2.5% pace expected by economists. It is also far better than the flattish growth forecasts and recession fears that cropped up during the first quarter when data looked spotty and the government was closed for five weeks.

"I'm sure it's going to heat up the internal debate on what the direction of policy should be," said Ward McCarthy, chief financial economist at Jefferies. Economists expect the Fed to retain its dovish tone even with the better U.S. data because uncertainty remains about global growth, particularly from Europe.

But some stock traders have been concerned with stocks near record highs, that the Fed may not want to sound quite as dovish, as it did after its January and March meetings when it 'pivoted' its policy to remove rate hikes from the forecast this year.

"There's some scope for disappointment there," said Cabana.

But then the Fed, and markets, have focused on the lack of inflation and the fact that will keep the Fed in an easier policy stance. Some market pros are counting on interest rate cuts, before the Fed ever hikes rates again.

The Fed has targeted a 2% inflation rate. Core PCE inflation for the first quarter fell to a 1.7% pace, year over year, from 1.9% in the fourth quarter. March inflation data is released on Monday.

"Our view has been and continues to be that the constant undershooting of core PCE that was again confirmed today is something that has the Fed perplexed, which is central to our theses that the Fed is going to cut rates later this year," said Julian Emanuel, head of equity and derivatives strategy at BTIG. He expects the Fed to cut interest rates in both September and December.

Emanuel also pointed out that first quarter GDP contained some transitory factors like a positive impact from trade and inventories that are not recurring, and inventories could even detract from second quarter growth. But some economists expect consumers to become a stronger force in the second quarter and make up for some of that.

Emanuel said he expects the S&P 500, which surpassed its previous closing high of 2,930, in the past week, to reach a high of 3,000 this year. The S&P is up more than 3% in April so far, and earnings season has been mostly positive for stocks.