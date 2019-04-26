Biden raises $6.3 million in the first 24 hours of his 2020 campaign

Former Vice President Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign raised $6.3 million in its first 24 hours, the campaign announced Friday.

That number is the highest first-day figure of any of the 20 Democrats who have launched campaigns to challenge President Donald Trump for the White House in the 2020 election.

Biden entered the crowded Democratic presidential primary field on Thursday.

An email from 76-year-old political veteran's campaign said the one-day fundraising total was "proof we are running a truly grassroots campaign."

Biden's campaign claimed that 97% of online donations made by nearly 97,000 people came in at less than $200.

Former Democratic Texas representative and Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke held the previous high, boasting $6.1 million raised in his first day on the trail. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who is running in 2020 as a Democrat, had raised $5.9 million in his first 24 hours.

Biden had faced questions about his ability to raise enough cash in a primary where his many rivals had already been collecting donations and courting donors for months ahead of him.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

