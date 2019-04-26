Oil's recent price surge won't last, economists predict

Sluggish global growth and an increase in U.S. output both signal the end of the recent rally in oil prices, economic research consultancy Capital Economics has suggested.

The price of oil has surged since the turn of 2019, owing to voluntary output cuts by OPEC and its allies, along with U.S. oil sanctions on Venezuela and Iran. But an analyst note Friday said the subsequent rise in the S&P GSCI Energy Index — just one benchmark for the energy commodity market — will fall away in the coming months as sluggish economic growth weighs on oil demand and prices.

The note, entitled "Calling time on the oil price rally," from Chief Commodities Economist Caroline Bain and her team predicted that prices would fall as supply fears begin to fade.

The consultancy recently revised up its end-2019 forecast for the price of Brent from $50 to $60 a barrel, in part owing to the President Donald Trump administration's withdrawal of sanction waivers on Iran's crude exports.

"But we expect rising U.S. output and a gradual return of some OPEC supply, combined with greater investor risk aversion, to drag down prices," the note stated.