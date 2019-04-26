Steve Bannon and Kyle Bass accuse Wall Street of 'funding' China's fight with the US

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and hedge fund manager Kyle Bass have accused Wall Street and corporate America of "funding" China's fight with the U.S.

Bannon and Bass are members of an organization called the Committee on the Present Danger: China. It was launched to "educate and inform American citizens and policymakers about the existential threats" posed by China, according to the committee's website.

"The entire operation of the Chinese Communist Party and what they're running in China is being funded by Wall Street," Bannon told CNBC's Brian Sullivan on Thursday.

"Corporate America today is the lobbying arm of the Chinese Communist Party and Wall Street is the investor relations department," he said, calling China "the most significant existential threat that we have ever faced."