These investments aim to push for workplace diversity and gender-pay equity

A child stands next to the 'Fearless Girl' after a ceremony to unveil the statue's new location across from the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 10, 2018 in New York City.

If you want to see a better gender balance in the workforce, you may want to consider putting your money where your mouth is.

Enter gender and diversity funds, which screen for certain characteristics — such as women in leadership — and let you back companies that share those priorities.

These are funds that seek to make a measurable impact, alongside financial return, by investing in companies with a record of measuring and improving workplace diversity and equal pay for equal work.

Among U.S. asset managers, there are 15 funds — exchange-traded funds and mutuals — that fall into the gender and diversity sustainable investing category, according to investment research company Morningstar.

That includes 10 funds provided by Calvert Research and Management. Those funds consider gender and diversity investment criteria alongside other environment, social and governance priorities.

Four other funds are focused primarily on gender and diversity: Glenmede Women in Leadership U.S. Equity Portfolio, Impact Shares YWCA Women's Empowerment ETF, Pax Ellevate Global Women's Leadership Fund and State Street's SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF.

One fund — SerenityShares' Impact ETF — closed in March, two years after it launched. It had less than $5 million in assets under management.

"We never hit the critical mass for being able to cover the cost of offering the fund," said Scott Sacknoff, CEO of SerenityShares. "Most advisors wanted to be the next dollar in, not the first dollar."

But other fund managers are still betting that, with the right company selection, their funds can outperform and appeal to investors.

"There's just volumes of data out there that shows that companies that invest more in women do better financially and economically," said Julie Gorte, senior vice president for sustainable investing at Impax Asset Management and Pax World Funds. "You don't have to give up anything for equality."