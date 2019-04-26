President Donald Trump on Friday called Robert E. Lee a "great general" as he defended his comments about a deadly 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, one day after former Vice President Joe Biden launched his presidential campaign by citing Trump's response to the events.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Friday, Trump was asked if he still believed that there were "very fine people on both sides" of the Aug. 11-12 rallies and counterprotests, during which civil rights activist Heather Heyer was killed by a Nazi sympathizer who drove his car into a crowd. The perpetrator, James Alex Fields Jr., was found guilty of first degree murder and several other crimes in December.

"I was talking about people that went because they felt very strongly about the monument to Robert E. Lee, a great general," Trump told reporters Friday.

"Whether you like it or not, he was one of the great generals. I have spoken to many generals here, right at the White House, and many people thought — of the generals, they think that he was maybe their favorite general," Trump said of the Confederate military leader.

"People were [in Charlottesville] protesting the taking down of the monument of Robert E. Lee," Trump continued. "Everybody knows that."

The president's remarks Friday also appeared to bolster Biden's argument the day before. Biden, in making his 2020 pitch, described a deep divide between his view of Charlottesville as a clash between "those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it," and Trump's own view that there were "very fine people on both sides." Biden, in his announcement video, said Trump's response to the rally was evidence of a "battle" underway "for the soul of this nation."

Trump's comments Friday all but ensured that the former vice president will continue to attack him over Charlottesville and link him to some of the most extreme elements of the far right – which could put Trump on the defensive in the 2020 race much earlier than he had anticipated.