Tech

Uber sets price range for shares at $44 to $50

  • Uber released a revised S-1 that gives a price range for its shares when they start trading next month.
  • The company is the latest of several large tech firms to enter the IPO process this year.
  • Uber will begin its IPO roadshow Friday.
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi at Sun Valley.
Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi at Sun Valley.

Uber set a price range of $44 to $50 per share for its IPO Friday in an updated filing.

The company seeks to raise about $10 billion in its IPO.

Early reports suggested Uber could be valued as high as $120 billion. The company will begin its IPO roadshow on Friday.

The company also announced that PayPal invested $500 million in Uber.

The company is the latest of several large tech firms to enter the IPO process this year including Lyft, Zoom, Pinterest and PagerDuty. Slack is also expected to release its prospectus Friday for a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
PYPL
---
PD
---
PINS
---
ZM
---
LYFT
---