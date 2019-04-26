Uber sets price range for shares at $44 to $50

Uber set a price range of $44 to $50 per share for its IPO Friday in an updated filing.

The company seeks to raise about $10 billion in its IPO.

Early reports suggested Uber could be valued as high as $120 billion. The company will begin its IPO roadshow on Friday.

The company also announced that PayPal invested $500 million in Uber.

The company is the latest of several large tech firms to enter the IPO process this year including Lyft, Zoom, Pinterest and PagerDuty. Slack is also expected to release its prospectus Friday for a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

