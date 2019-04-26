Bonds

US Treasurys higher ahead of GDP data

  • Market focus is largely attuned to economic developments, amid speculation that figures later in the session could show the U.S. economy outperforming the rest of the developed world.
  • A string of robust numbers for the world's largest economy has prompted analysts to revise up their forecasts for expansion and the latest Reuters poll is for annualized growth of 2%.

U.S. government debt yields were lower Friday morning, as investors awaited key economic data.

At around 3:00 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.5234%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was higher at 2.9413%.

Meanwhile, the closely-watched projection of gross domestic product (GDP) from the Atlanta Federal Reserve is expecting an outcome of 2.7%, a massive turnaround from a few weeks ago when it stood at 0.5%. Official U.S. GDP data is expected to be published at around 8:30 a.m. ET, with consumer sentiment figures for April set to follow slightly later in the session.

There are no auctions scheduled by the U.S. Treasury for Friday.

